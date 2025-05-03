As I traversed the coverage of 100 days of Trump this week, I realized we were asking the wrong question–or at least an incomplete one. Yes, Trump has flooded the zone with his admitted dictatorial ambitions—but he has also been met by rule of law resistance, with more than two cases for every day of his administration and over 100 court orders stopping his worst abuses. Popular protest is vigorous, Trump is plummeting in the polls, and the political opposition is waking up and speaking out, in Congress and across the states.

Given that energy—and all the successes for democracy that we have covered over the first four months of The Contrarian’s existence—why fall for framing the 100 days on Trump’s terms? Let's give equal time to democracy’s pushback! Which is why I decided to rebut the mainstream media’s 100-day coverage and close out the week with this big new report, written along with my wonderful colleagues Tom Joscelyn, Susan Corke, and other folks over at State Democracy Defenders Action, taking account of both the push for autocracy and democracy’s response.

The real story of the past three months is not merely Trump and his cronies’ assaults on all aspects of our democracy—but also how they have so far failed to achieve their objective. As we argue in the new report:

We have learned many lessons during Trump's return to power, but no lesson is more important than this: Autocracy is far from inevitable on American soil. There are many challenges ahead. But Trump and his team have suffered far more setbacks than they likely anticipated. The rule of law and the power of the people are potent antidotes for the poison of autocracy.

To that end, The Contrarian teamed up with our friends at The New Republic to hold a 100 Days Conference and assess the state of democracy and its defense. I want to extend our gratitude to the over 20,000 members of our community, along with TNR's, who tuned in live. By staying informed, engaged, and refusing to give up or give in to wannabe autocrats, YOU are democracy's guardrails. This fight belongs to all of us.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler delivered the Opening Remarks, and used them to underscore one of my most fervent sentiments: that the day marked not only 100 days of Trump in office, but 100 days of opposition, led by working people, unions, and everyday Americans determined to defend democracy. “The decision to capitulate or resist rests with each of us.”

Our all-star lineup of panelists covered all the fronts in the war for democracy—and so did we in our coverage all week long. Let’s do a tour of the battlefield together:

At the conference, I moderated legal eminences Judge Michael Luttig and Mary McCord to discuss the legal community’s urgent need to defend the judiciary in the face of mounting political and constitutional threats. “During his first 100 days in office, Donald Trump has done anything but faithfully execute the laws.”

Cruelty and Intimidation are the Goals. On Monday in The Contrarian, Judge Nancy Gerner gave a blistering indictment of the prosecution of Judge Hannah Dugan, which (she makes clear) had nothing to do with ICE enforcement and everything to do with intimidating state and federal judges into submission.

Similar outrageous behavior bolsters Ellen Blain’s column on how The Department of Justice has abandoned civil rights. She reported on two events this week that, as she notes, turn upside-down the enforcement of laws that protect the civil rights of all Americans. “DOJ—from 1866 until this week—prosecuted officers accused of violating the civil rights of citizens, DOJ now will defend those officers.”

Back at the Capitol, argued Mimi Rocah, D.C. U.S. Attorney nominee Ed Martin’s history demands a hearing. She wrote on the maddeningly open door Senate Judiciary Republicans are showing this wildly unqualified D.C. U.S. attorney nominee, who has targeted critics, politicized prosecutions, and called himself “President Trump’s lawyer.” Without a hearing, Republicans are responsible for any abuses to come.

Breaking News on Multiple Legal Fronts. Thursday evening, Jen and Adam Klasfeld went live to further discuss the political position of Ed Martin, then addressed the Trump-appointed Texas Judge ruling stating that Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act was unlawful. They closed out with news on the ousting of Michael Waltz.

Outside of D.C., a Vermont judge ruled that Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi must be released after having been arrested while attending his final citizenship interview. One of his lawyers, Lia Ernst, joined Jen to explain the unlawful arrest and current state of play surrounding the release of Mahdawi.

The Contrarian’s go-to economist, Jared Bernstein, together with Neera Tanden, CEO of the Center for American Progress, took stock of the American economy. They argued it is no longer coasting on inherited momentum—rather, it is unraveling under the weight of erratic, self-serving policies. The health of the economy and the strength of democracy are inseparable, they warned, and both are under siege. “Crony capitalism is in play."

Remembering Paul Volcker amid today’s destruction of government. Norm Ornstein gifted us with a beautiful, timely tribute to Paul Volcker, former chairman of the Federal Reserve and economic advisor to multiple presidents—a resume which, per Ornstein, hardly sums up the “towering figure” who fought tirelessly for democratic integrity, sound governance, and public service. The excerpt from Volcker’s memoir now seems prophetic, as he warned of “nihilistic forces” dismantling democracy.

Trump’s sell-America trade. Jared Bernstein and Ryan Cummings came at the 100 days evaluation from a global economic standpoint, explaining how one reckless leader undermined confidence in America in a bare few months. “Healthy economic expansions don’t die of old age; they die because they’re murdered.”

Trump Refuses to Fold a Losing Hand. On Wednesday, Jen Rubin zeroed in on one of Trump’s least winning (in more ways than one) traits: his incorrigible need to double down. “Whether it is court decisions, nominees, or taxing everyday American consumers, Trump seems so wedded to boneheaded ideas that he might continue insisting on upping the ante rather than cutting his losses.”

Undaunted. For this week’s Undaunted, Jen highlighted Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Cory Booker and all who joined the sit-in on the Capitol steps for their collective act of undaunted, empathetic leadership and readiness to speak openly about their faith.

Trump Wants a Baby Boom. Jennifer Weiss-Wolf took on the Trump administration’s creepy obsession with “pronatalism,” complete with a raft of policy proposals that range from positively Third Reich-esque (a “National Medal of Motherhood”) to silver lining potential ($5,000 for new mothers, public education about the menstrual cycle).

Senator Tim Kaine spoke with Jen on Trump's disastrous economic policies, the ongoing constitutional crisis, and the state of the American economy—which shrank 0.3% during the first quarter of 2025 (the U.S. GDP hasn’t been negative for three years—as well as Trump’s continued attacks against the rule of law.

Trump is Terrified of Tariff Blowback. This Christmas, Jen Rubin wrote, the Grinch will be wearing a MAGA hat, as Trump’s tariffs—a consumer tax on American families—now threatens toy makers and retailers. She explained how Democrats must make him (and his GOP enablers) own the expected forthcoming dearth of imports.

Back at our 100 Days Conference, journalists, colleagues, and friends Brian Tyler Cohen, Katie Phang, and Jim Acosta discussed the administration’s attacks against the media (including ABC , 60 Minutes , and AP News ), and how we can all step up to meet the moment and demand better safeguarding of our democracy from the fourth estate. “What's really at stake is the absence of critical thinking.”

This week, panelist and litigator Katie Phang departed MSNBC to join the independent, pro-democracy fight—and we had the pleasure of hosting her first post-network video appearance on our very own Coffee with The Contrarians. We’re honored to welcome you as a Contrarian, Katie!

The media is failing to fight for democracy. Josh Levs wrote on CBS’s decision to devote ample coverage to a long interview with a Russian official—without once mentioning the fight for democracy that is central to Russia’s war on Ukraine (not to mention central to our own political chaos).

Asha Rangappa and Vanita Gupta on Fighting Corruption and Protecting Civil Society . At the conference, Jen Rubin moderated Rangappa, a former FBI agent and senior lecturer at Yale University, and Gupta, a former U.S. Associate AG to discuss the role that civil society plays in pushing back against authoritarian threats. “There's only so many guardrails that you can create, but you have to put people in these positions who actually feel an obligation to the greater good.”

Dehumanizing the outsider with Evgenia Kara-Murza. In 2022, Evgenia Kara-Murza’s husband, Vladimir Kara-Murza, was imprisoned in Russia for his public denunciation of the invasion of Ukraine. Kara-Murza joined Jen to speak candidly about the disturbing similarities between Putin’s Russia and Trump’s America.

You can’t “deport” American citizens. In the wake of ICE’s actions this week to forcefully exile three U.S. citizen who are children—including a 4-year-old battling cancer—Eliza Orlins made clear in her brief and informative video that these are not lawful deportations. They’re kidnappings and another exercise in cruelty.

Words & Phrases We Could Do Without. Trump’s “Golden Age” has arrived, wrote Jen Rubin—but not for you. Unless you’re among the craven ranks of China, Russia, billionaires, or crypto scammers, or (of course) Trump himself, it’s all fool’s gold, so his “Golden Age” is decidedly a phrase we’d love to never hear again.

Trump’s war on truth is causing real harm. Tariff chaos, measles outbreaks, and the GOP’s Medicaid scheme: Jeff Nesbit took stock of the real and present human toll of Trump’s disinformation campaign.

Trump’s Vietnam commemoration debacle: amateur hour. Human rights advocate and Vietnam veteran John F. Terzano reflected on the administration’s decision to tell diplomats not to attend this week’s ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. It’s one more in a long line of “missed opportunities and wrong decisions,” but not one, he hopes, that will bar all reconciliation efforts.

Public sentiment is Everything. In a wide-ranging, insightful discussion on this week’s Talking Feds, Ted Lieu, Beto O’Rourke, and Tara Setmayer join Harry Litman to cover this week’s gun-to-the-head offer to Ukraine, Hegseth resignation watch, Trump’s abysmal record in the courts, and what concerned citizens can do right now.

Michael Waltz's removal isn’t just a scandal. It’s a national security alarm. Brian O’Neill wrote on the troubling implications of removing the national security adviser, whose crucial, little-understood role in government is to make sense of chaos and competing claims. Now, it's just another loyalty post.

Maya Wiley and Maria Teresa Kumar on Protecting Fair Elections and Pluralism . Our 100 Days Conference also featured civil rights attorney and leader Wiley and President and CEO of Voto Latino Kumar, who spoke with The New Republic’s Michael Tomasky to discuss the dire need to protect the integrity of our election systems and the voting rights of every single American. “Instead of modernizing and moving forward, we’re going back to an era where people are going to be considered almost three-fifths of a person.”

May Day and the intersection of civil rights and workers’ rights. April Ryan, Washington bureau chief and senior White House correspondent for BlackPressUSA, wrote on the long-strained relationship between Black workers and unions. It took a while, but labor got on board with protecting everyone's rights, and Black leaders today are making sure the lessons of the Civil Rights Movement do not go unlearned.

No, Saquon, you can't have it both ways. Shalise Manza Young addressed Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. He has shrugged off blowback to his choice to play golf with Trump and fly to the White House by saying he simply “respect[s] the office.” But when you fly Air Force One, pose in the Oval with this president, and smile for propaganda, you’re not neutral.

Can Democrats earn back the trust of the working class? Mitch Landrieu in conversation. The former mayor of New Orleans and founder of The Working Class Project, a Substack conducting focus groups with working-class voters across the country, spoke with Jen about his push to reconnect Democrats with their one-time electoral base. “If you want to represent people, you have to stay in touch with them.”

Bill Russell's Hall of Fame no-show. Fred Frommer commented on Celtics legend Bill Russell’s choice, 50 years ago this week, to refuse to appear at his induction as the first Black player in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Though it was a choice with the clear charge of protest, Russell resisted easy interpretation.

Sherrilyn Ifill’s Closing Remarks for 100 Days Conference were, true to form, resounding and powerful. She underscored that we did not underestimate the threat of Trump, then addressed the performance of politicians, the public, and civil society in dealing with the consequences. She hit the MAGA majority in the House and the Senate hardest: “We have a Congress that has decided to lay down and to turn over their power to the executive.”

More Reflections on 100 Days of Democracy Pushback, plus May Day

Trump is worse off than he was 100 days ago. Jen started the week with hope—as the first 100 days data show a presidency in disarray—but also for head-down perseverance. “Trump lost the first 100 days, but democracy has not won the war.”

Autocracy vs. Democracy in America: Tom Joscelyn on the 100 Days Report. I was honored to coauthor the aforementioned big 100 days report with counterterrorism and foreign policy expert Tom Joscelyn, among others. He joined Jen to discuss it.

The first 100 days—then and now. Judge James F. McHugh placed Trump’s first 100 days in comparison with a very different presidential start: FDR’s first 100 days, in which he passed sweeping legislation to lift the Great Depression and make life better for all Americans. Trump has, by contrast, set fire to his government and its people.

100 Harms in 100 Days. Max Stier gave an incisive snapshot of the turmoil and dysfunction initiated by the president and Elon Musk’s DOGE thus far. “It seems to have escaped those in power that they are renters, not owners, of our government that belongs to the American people.”

May Day, May Day! Maria Peralta previewed some of May 1’s planned mobilizations: over 1,000 events in 851 cities, supported by hundreds of national, state, and local organizations: like the AFL-CIO, the National Education Association, the Working Families Party, and the 50501 network—all in strong rebuke of the president and his gilded-age regime.

Rushab Sanghvi and Jen on May Day and Union Solidarity. Union general counsel Sanghvi discussed the power of collective bargaining and why unions are on the front lines. “Labor unions are becoming central to the fight against authoritarianism—in courtrooms, on Capitol Hill, and in communities across the country.”

Julie Chávez Rodríguez on the power of the people. Former Biden and Harris campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez joined to discuss civic engagement in this critical moment of American democracy. “There is still incredible work happening in communities…unlike the blatant corruption we’re seeing at the federal level.”

The Trump Regime’s War on Working People. Michael Podhorzer delivered an analysis of the role of labor in the fight for democracy—in the face of Trump’s underreported attacks on unions and working people throughout his first 100 days. A must-read on the battle reshaping America’s labor landscape.

The Contrarian covers the Democracy Movement. This week we saw protests in support of Judge Hannah Dugan in Milwaukee, WI, more Tesla takedowns, Gov. Pritzker urging resistance, and much more. On May 1, we celebrated International Workers Day, honoring the power, dignity, and fight of working people. Protests happened across all 50 states, in solidarity with actions around the world.

Joyce Vance and her Democracy Index team synthesized the week, while previewing the forthcoming visual representation that will swiftly respond to our underlying question of How Democracy is Doing. “You were given the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor, and you will have war,” Winston Churchill said about Neville Chamberlain’s policy of appeasement, secured in the Munich Agreement of 1938. It has taken us quite some time to heed Churchill’s lesson.

Culture Corner

Jen and Pablo knock it out of the park! This week on Pablo and Jen’s Monday morning quarterbacking session, topics included Wrexham’s league promotion, Americans financial supporting European sports, the morality of horse racing, and a very uncomfortable interview with Bill Belichick.

How a willfully inaccurate play about Mary Todd Lincoln became a cultural sensation. Meredith Blake interviewed Sam Pinkleton, director of the surprise Broadway smash Oh, Mary!, on the “bawdy, demented, and unapologetically queer” magic of a willfully inaccurate historical play that somehow became a top Tony contender.

The Pontiff of Tariffs. Cartoonist RJ Matson knows Trump will always want the leadership position with the most bling, while Cartoonist Nick Anderson depicted Trump’s likely excuse for avoiding the Vietnam events in President Bone Spurs.

This week, Ruben Bolling’s Tom the Dancing Bug brought MAGA logic to the funny pages (where it belongs—with apologies to Linus, who would never).

The Golden State Warriors offer comfort in chaos. Despite a close loss last night, Megan Armstrong emphasizes we’re not ready to say “Night night” to the core of the Warriors’ dynastic run, which has symbolized more societally than four championship rings—due to the leadership of Steve Kerr and endurance of his MVP, Steph Curry.

For a different variety of comfort, Marissa Rothkopf offers another irresistible recipe for Strawberry Lemonade Cookie Bars. When you need a serotonin boost, she proposes, try funny videos or something sweet with a cakey, buttery base and real fruit.

Where is the great anti-Trump protest song? Once a staple of pop music, protest songs are harder to find these days. But political statements aren’t, writes our Culture columnist, Meredith Blake. After a deep dive into the relative dearth of protest songs in our current climate, we offer The Contrarian Protest Playlist. Please enjoy and share our selection! This living playlist will grow with your recommendations. So please leave your go-to protest song in the comments to assist in this endeavor!

Naturally, no wrap is complete without our Contrarian Pet of the Week. This week’s pick came courtesy of our dear friend and Contrarian, Asha Rangappa. Meet…Pancake!

Well friends, that's it for another big week here at The Contrarian. Thanks to you, democracy is holding its own against Trump's furious onslaught. As Napoleon said, if you're going to take Vienna, take Vienna. Trump’s trying to take democracy, and so far he’s failed. The damage has been great and we have a long way to go, but in my view, democracy has proved more resilient than we might have hoped. We’ll be talking more about the attack and that resilience first thing Monday morning (9:15 ET) on our Live Coffee with The Contrarians. I look forward to seeing you there!

Warmly, Norm