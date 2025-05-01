The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Riben's avatar
Janet Riben
4h

I find it interesting that after being at the Pope's funeral, seeing what a descent legacy can look like and remembering the pope's criticism of his policies AND maybe the spontaneous applause when Zelensky arrived, Trump might have begun to consider his actions in a different way? Is that possible with an egomaniac?? Hope it is!! Because the final deal signed with Ukraine definitely is a much better deal than Trump has been talking about earlier.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kathleen G Lockwood's avatar
Kathleen G Lockwood
2h

Thank you ALL so much. I'm 76 and 'new' into politics (too confusing!)but NOW is a crisis time. I trust your information to be first of all evidence-based so that I can go forward with sharing the word.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture