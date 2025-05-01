Public sentiment is Everything
It was a week in which Trump’s power-mongering again achieved little but left the country and world in far worse shape. In a wide-ranging, insightful discussion on, a great panel of Ted Lieu, Beto O’Rourke, & Tara Setmayer explain why and what’s to come.
We begin with the gun-to-the-head offer to Ukraine and its implications for the U.S.’s global role. We move on to the Hegseth resignation watch & Trump’s abysmal record in the courts, ending with thoughts about what concerned citizens can be doing now.
I find it interesting that after being at the Pope's funeral, seeing what a descent legacy can look like and remembering the pope's criticism of his policies AND maybe the spontaneous applause when Zelensky arrived, Trump might have begun to consider his actions in a different way? Is that possible with an egomaniac?? Hope it is!! Because the final deal signed with Ukraine definitely is a much better deal than Trump has been talking about earlier.
Thank you ALL so much. I'm 76 and 'new' into politics (too confusing!)but NOW is a crisis time. I trust your information to be first of all evidence-based so that I can go forward with sharing the word.