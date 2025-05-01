The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Get rid of Bone spurs's avatar
Get rid of Bone spurs
25m

This administration's actions are playing out like a script of a bad horror movie. You know, the kind where we say don't go down into that dark scary basement to investigate the unknown sound. The only difference is that we are already in the dark scary basement, and we can't get out!!! It makes me wonder what all the brave men and women who protected this country for the first 248+ years would say if they could see what the felon in chief is doing to it now! :-(

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture