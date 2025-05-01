Autocracy vs. Democracy in America: Tom Joscelyn on his 100 Days Report

This Thursday, State Democracy Defenders Action released a new report outlining the destruction of the first 100 days of the Trump-Musk chaos regime. But, at the same time, civil society organizations, voters, and pro-democracy coalitions have been fighting back — and winning! One of the authors of the report, Tom Joscelyn, joins Jen to break it down. Read the full report here.

Tom Joscelyn is a Senior Fellow at Just Security and a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security He is an expert on counterterrorism and foreign policy issues. Tom was most recently a senior professional staff member on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is one of the principal authors of the committee’s final, 814-page report.