Dehumanizing the outsider: Evgenia Kara-Murza on political prisoners

In April 2022, the husband of Evgenia Kara-Murza, Vladimir Kara-Murza, was imprisoned in Russia for his public denunciation of the invasion of Ukraine and of the war crimes committed by Russian forces. What happened to Evgenia Kara Murza’s husband is unfortunately not exceptional in Russia. It is estimated that there are over 3,000 political prisoners in Russia for voicing criticism of the state.

Evgenia Kara-Murza joins Jen to discuss the disturbing similarities between Putin’s Russia and Trump’s America.

Evgenia Kara-Murza is the Advocacy Director of the Free Russia Foundation, a non-profit that unites and coordinates the global efforts of activists, organizations and programs for democracy in Russia. Evgenia is part of FRF’s global campaign for solidarity with Russian anti-war and pro-democracy activists both inside and outside of the country and continues her husband’s work of being a voice of political prisoners in the Russian Federation.