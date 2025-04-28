The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Jen and Pablo knock it out of the park!

"There is no franchise that reminds me more of the incompetence of our administration than the Cleveland Browns"
Pablo Torre's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Pablo Torre
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 28, 2025
Transcript

Pablo is back for his Monday interview with Jen! This week, topics of discussion include Welcome to Wrexham’s league promotion, Americans financial supporting European sports, the morality of horse racing, and a very uncomfortable interview with Bill Belichick.

Listen to Pablo’s interview with John Green mentioned in the interview here.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .

