Maya Wiley and Maria Teresa Kumar on Protecting Fair Elections and Pluralism

Michael Tomasky of The New Republic moderates the final panel of ‘The 100 Days Conference’ Protecting Fair Elections and Pluralism with Maria Teresa Kumar and Maya Wiley. Together, they discuss the dire need to protect the integrity of our election systems and the voting rights of every single American.

is an Emmy-nominated MSNBC contributor and the founding President and CEO of

. She is also a a member of the National Task Force on Election Crises, a World Economic Forum Global Shaper, Aspen Ideas Ideas Scholar, and served as the co-chair of the Aspen Taskforce on Learning.

is the President and CEO of the

. She is a nationally respected civil rights attorney and activist who has dedicated her life to the fights for justice, equality, and fairness.