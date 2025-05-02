The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Breaking News on Multiple Legal Fronts

A recording from Jennifer Rubin's live video with Adam Klasfeld.
Jennifer Rubin
and
Adam Klasfeld
May 02, 2025
Thursday evening, Jen and

Adam Klasfeld
went live to discuss the Trump-appointed Texas Judge ruling stating that Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act is unlawful. Jen and Adam also examined the political position of Ed Martin, Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney for D.C., and the ousting of Michael Waltz from the White House.

