Senator Tim Kaine on Trump's disastrous economic policies and the ongoing constitutional crisis

"This is the constitutional crisis, the beginning of it. A president not willing to follow the rule of law as laid down by the Supreme Court"
Apr 30, 2025
The United States’ economy shrank 0.3% during the first quarter of 2025, the first time in three years U.S. GDP has been negative. Combined with Trump’s global tariff regime, Americans are going to face real economic hardships in the coming years. Senator Tim Kaine joins Jen to discuss the state of the American economy and Trump’s continued attacks against the rule of law.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) was elected to the Senate in 2012 and serves on the Armed Services; Budget; Foreign Relations; and Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committees. He also serves as co-chair of the bipartisan Career and Technical Education (CTE) Caucus.

