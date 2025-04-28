Can Democrats earn back the trust of the working class? Mitch Landrieu in conversation

Why is the Democratic Party losing the confidence of working class people? What’s changed? What can be done to bridge the gap? Mitch Landrieu has been wondering the same thing.



Mitch joins Jen to discuss his new Substack,

, why politicians have to actually

with their constituents, and how we can learn why people who used to vote blue are no longer doing so.

engage

Mitch Landrieu is the founder of

, a new Substack conducting focus groups with working class voters all across the country to learn what the Democratic Party got wrong in 2024. Mitch also serves as the Co-Chair of

, “the largest research, tracking, and rapid response operation in the Democratic Party, is focused on holding Republicans accountable and helping deliver Democratic victories.” From 2010 to 2018, Mitch served as the Mayor of New Orleans.