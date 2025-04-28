The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
3

Can Democrats earn back the trust of the working class? Mitch Landrieu in conversation

"If you want to represent people, you have to stay in touch with them"
The Working Class Project's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
The Working Class Project
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 28, 2025
2
3
Share
Transcript

Why is the Democratic Party losing the confidence of working class people? What’s changed? What can be done to bridge the gap? Mitch Landrieu has been wondering the same thing.

Mitch joins Jen to discuss his new Substack,

The Working Class Project
, why politicians have to actually engage with their constituents, and how we can learn why people who used to vote blue are no longer doing so.

Mitch Landrieu is the founder of

The Working Class Project
, a new Substack conducting focus groups with working class voters all across the country to learn what the Democratic Party got wrong in 2024. Mitch also serves as the Co-Chair of American Bridge 21st Century, “the largest research, tracking, and rapid response operation in the Democratic Party, is focused on holding Republicans accountable and helping deliver Democratic victories.” From 2010 to 2018, Mitch served as the Mayor of New Orleans.

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture