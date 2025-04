Tomorrow is May Day, a global tribute to the labor movement and the fight for workers' rights. Rushab Sanghvi joins Jen Rubin to discuss the power of collective bargaining and why unions are on the front lines against authoritarianism.

Rushab Sanghvi serves as General Counsel for The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal employee union representing 820,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.