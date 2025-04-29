The Contrarian

J. Michael Luttig and Mary McCord on Defending the Rule of Law

“During his first 100 days in office, Donald Trump has done anything but faithfully execute the laws.”
Apr 29, 2025
Watch J. Michael Luttig and Mary McCord discuss the legal community’s urgent need to defend the rule of law in the face of mounting political and constitutional threats by the Trump administration. American democracy relies on a shared commitment to constitutional principles, not partisan loyalty.

The Honorable J. Michael Luttig is a prominent conservative legal scholar and Trump critic who served as a U.S. circuit judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit from 1991 to 2006. He is currently counselor and special advisor to the Coca-Cola Company and its board of directors.

Mary McCord is Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) and Visiting Professor at Georgetown Law. She leads impact litigation on issues like free speech, immigration, and criminal justice reform. A former Assistant U.S. Attorney in D.C. for nearly 20 years, McCord also served as Chief of the Criminal Division and Deputy Chief of the Appellate Division.

