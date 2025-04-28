The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maureen Whittemore's avatar
Maureen Whittemore
2h

You said Trump has "thoroughly squandered his inheritance of a strong economy." Trump has squandered every inheritance he ever received and then some. That is all he knows how to do...squander. He has squandered his entire life. That Republicans shut their eyes to this fact is why we are where we are...a great democracy being squandered at the hands of one of the worst squanderers in the history of our nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
elliott oberman's avatar
elliott oberman
2h

Trump wants to tank the economy, it shakes up his political chaos, better if people suffer, I mean that's the authoritarian playbook in despots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture