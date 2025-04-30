The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
8

Brian Tyler Cohen, Katie Phang, and Jim Acosta on Media’s Role in Protecting Our Democracy

"What's really at stake is the absence of critical thinking"
The Contrarian's avatar
Brian Tyler Cohen's avatar
Jim Acosta's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
The Contrarian
,
Brian Tyler Cohen
,
Jim Acosta
, and
Katie Phang
Apr 30, 2025
3
8
Share
Transcript

Katie Phang, Brian Tyler Cohen, and Jim Acosta host the third panel of our ‘100 Days Conference’ Media’s Role in Protecting Our Democracy. Together, they discuss the administration’s attacks against the media (including ABC, 60 Minutes, and AP News), and how we can all step up to meet the moment.

Katie Phang
is an independent journalist and legal analyst. For three years, Katie hosted The Katie Phang Show on MSNBC.

Brian Tyler Cohen
is a progressive political commentator with over 10 million subscribers across platforms and billions of views on YouTube. Brian is also a #1 NYT bestselling author with his book Shameless: Republicans' Deliberate Dysfunction and the Battle to Preserve Democracy.

Jim Acosta
is the host of The Jim Acosta Show, and an independent journalist. Previously, Jim served as the Chief White House Correspondent at CNN. He is also the author of the NYT Bestseller The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.

Become a paid subscriber for full on-demand access to the 100 Days Conference livestream.

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture