The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Asha Rangappa and Vanita Gupta on Fighting Corruption and Protecting Civil Society

"There's only so many guardrails that you can create, but you have to put people in these positions who actually feel an obligation to the greater good"
The Contrarian's avatar
Asha Rangappa's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
The Contrarian
,
Asha Rangappa
, and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 30, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Jen Rubin moderated the fourth panel of our ‘100 Days Conference’ Fighting Corruption and Protecting Civil Society with Asha Rangappa and Vanita Gupta. Together, they discuss the role that civil society plays in pushing back against authoritarian threats.

Asha Rangappa
is an Assistant Dean and Senior Lecturer at the Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. Previously, she served as a former Special Agent of the FBI, specializing in counterintelligence investigations.

Vanita Gupta is the president and CEO of The Leadership Conference. From October 15, 2014, to January 20, 2017, she served as the Obama-appointed Acting Assistant Attorney General and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture