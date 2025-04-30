Asha Rangappa and Vanita Gupta on Fighting Corruption and Protecting Civil Society

Jen Rubin moderated the fourth panel of our ‘100 Days Conference’ Fighting Corruption and Protecting Civil Society with Asha Rangappa and Vanita Gupta. Together, they discuss the role that civil society plays in pushing back against authoritarian threats.

is an Assistant Dean and Senior Lecturer at the Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. Previously, she served as a former Special Agent of the FBI, specializing in counterintelligence investigations.

Vanita Gupta is the president and CEO of The Leadership Conference. From October 15, 2014, to January 20, 2017, she served as the Obama-appointed Acting Assistant Attorney General and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.