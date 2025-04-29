Jared Bernstein and Neera Tanden on Why Democracy Delivers

One hundred days into Trump 2.0, the American economy is no longer coasting on inherited momentum—it’s unraveling under the weight of erratic, self-serving policies. Jared Bernstein and Neera Tanden warn that the health of the economy and the strength of democracy are inseparable—and both are under siege.

Jared Bernstein served as the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers under President Joe Biden. Previously, he was the chief economist and economic adviser to Vice President Joe Biden, executive director of the White House Task Force on the Middle Class, and a member of President Obama’s economic team.

Neera Tanden is the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress and the CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund. She was previously the Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the Domestic Policy Council, overseeing some of the administration’s signature achievements, including efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand health insurance coverage.