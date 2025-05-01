The Contrarian

CautiouslyOptimistic's avatar
CautiouslyOptimistic
1h

Never before have we witnessed a president try to blow up the US economy on purpose - yet here we are and Congress is sitting on their hands watching as if they are tied up with no power.

Anne Pierce
1h

Shall we apply the duck metaphor to Trump? If it walks like it is trying to favor Russia over the USA, and talks like it is trying to favor Russia over the USA, chances are good that in fact it is trying to favor Russia over the USA. There is no other reason to trash the US economy.

