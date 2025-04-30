The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
31mEdited

The absolute BEST protest sign for pro-life was posted in the April 29 edition of "The Contrarian covers the Democracy Movement." EVERY protest against the orange felon and his mob should include this sign, so the so-called "pro-lifers" possibly start to understand what "pro-life" really means. Read it and weep, because obviously the oh so pious christian pro-lifers and republicon politicians do not understand anything at all or are just plain obtuse.

"Wanting a child born is PRO-BIRTH, wanting a child fed, housed, educated with parents who earn a living wage IS PRO-LIFE."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GariRae's avatar
GariRae
1h

The article danced around the true purpose of funding a baby boom: getting more WHITE babies from elite families, ie those elite folks who even on par to be in Fulbright contention. This isn't reminiscent of Nazi Germany, it's on point, other than substituting Aryan for Fulbright-bound.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture