GirlAuthentic
4h

The absence of the U.S. ambassador, Marc Knapper, wasn't just a missed opportunity -- it is a disgrace. The US IS petty and weak because that is who our president is.

Tanny
2h

I was not aware of this ugly snub. Viet Nam was a powerful time. I was hs class of 73 and had older siblings who both had friends who died there. I was anti war at age 14 but always pro veteran. I'm afraid we will continue to have embarrassing missed opportunities as long as The Felon, his cabinet and the GOP are in power and the damage will be deep. Thank you for your service and sharing your experience with us.

