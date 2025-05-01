The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick's avatar
Nick
30m

But wait, the head of UAW says tariffs are good because they'll bring back manufacturing jobs. They might, but they aren't going to MI, OH, WI or PA where unions are strong and have a history of making increased wages and benefits a priority. Manufacturers didn't leave America, Americans left products manufactured in America.

Remember when Volkswagons and Japanese made cars became so popular in the late 1960s and 1970s. It was because they were quality cars and inexpensive compared to American models. In the 1980s Ford used to say "Quality is Job One". Not anymore. Today car companies figure in the recalls when issuing a new model. If manufacturing comes back to the US, it's going to take years of tariffs and the American people paying. In the mean time the economy will go into recession after recession, just as it did between the late 1800's to the late 1920s.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture