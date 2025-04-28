“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end.

But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

– Winston Churchill, 1942

We therefore cannot tell if the last week or so leading up to the 100-day mark of Donald Trump’s assault on democracy, decency, and truth has definitively shifted momentum toward the pro-democracy movement or just temporarily sidetracked Trump’s march to autocracy. If and only if pro-democracy forces draw the right lessons, cement their alliances, and pursue their MAGA assailants relentlessly will recent events come to be recognized as the end of the beginning of the fight to preserve the American experiment.

Multiple data points from just the last fortnight suggest Trump’s presidency is in disarray:

The survival of our democracy depends on what happens next. Much will depend on events through the end of this year, namely if: Democrats secure big wins in gubernatorial and legislative races in New Jersey and Virginia; Trump’s approval drops into the mid-30’s; and Democrats can turn Republicans’ inhumane “big, beautiful bill” into a political albatross. If Republicans can reach agreement (if not, their own voters will eat them alive), Democrats must amplify public anger against measures that bust the budget, slash Medicaid, hand billions in tax cuts to the super rich, and accelerate the economic tailspin. Throughout, Democrats must not descend into internecine warfare and purity posturing. Instead, they must sit-in and stand together.

Beyond that, federal circuit courts and the Supreme Court must uphold lower court rulings blocking Trump’s unconstitutional moves and hold him accountable for defying court orders. Media outlets, universities, and law firms that have capitulated should face appropriate backlash. And critically, Americans need to continue their frequent and well-attended peaceful protests.

If the pro-democracy movement continues to build momentum and Trump’s serial blunders multiply, the table will be set for the midterms. From them, the pro-democracy coalition must emerge victorious, thereby significantly thinning the Republicans’ MAGA herd and forcing surviving Republicans to distance themselves from Trump.

In short, Trump lost the first 100 days, but democracy has not won the war. Had the Allies not gone on to prevail on D-Day and win WWII, their victory in North Africa in 1942, which inspired Churchill’s memorable observation, would have been viewed in retrospect as a bump in the road on the way to Nazi victory. Without persistent, ongoing opposition, recent victories on multiple fronts cannot end the MAGA threat.