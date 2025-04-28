The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irene's avatar
Irene
2h

The irony is magnificent: "No one is above the law."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Wladaver-Morgan's avatar
Susan Wladaver-Morgan
2h

No one is above the law, except for the Felon (and sexual assaulter) in Chief and his favored cronies.

Also, it seems more than coincidental that the judges targeted seem to be disproportionately women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture