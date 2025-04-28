The Contrarian

Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
1h

I have spent 20 minutes typing out a comment to this article and it has been lost to the ethereal gods of the internet.

I will. therefore, make this comment short.

1. The main word in this article that stands out to me is the word "stupidity.

2. The fact that 70+ million people put him and others like him (Marjorie Taylor Green) into office proves to me without a shadow of a doubt that our electoral process does not work.

3. Our Justice Department simply does not have what it takes to protect America from itself.

4. Our media, in its psychotic rush toward money and sales, has for the most part forsaken American democracy. They, in delirium, stager in a drunken stupor, of "Whataboutism" and the false equivalence of "bothsideism".

Bottom line (that which America lives for).

America's future teeters in the balance. Fascism seems likely.

