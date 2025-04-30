Sherrilyn Ifill Delivers Closing Remarks for 100 Days Conference

Sherrilyn Ifill delivers powerful closing remarks for the ‘100 Days Conference’. We did not underestimate the threat of Trump, but as Sherrilyn eloquently states, politicians, the public, and civil society have demonstrated that they are ill-prepared to deal with the consequences.

Sherrilyn Ifill is a civil rights lawyer and founding director of the 14th Amendment Center for Law & Democracy at the Howard University School of Law. She also serves as President and Director-Counsel Emeritus of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF). From 2013 to 2022, Sherrilyn acted as the seventh President and Director-Counsel of LDF. Make sure to follow

to stay updated on the most pressing civil rights and American democracy news.