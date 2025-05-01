Julie Chávez Rodríguez on the power of the people

Within all the chaos that the Trump regime is causing, people have a strong understanding that their basic rights are being attacked. From people being thrown into detention centers, to a shrinking economy, we can all sense that something is deeply wrong. Jen is joined by Julie Chávez Rodríguez to explain why every voice is needed in this critical moment of American democracy.

Julie Chávez Rodríguez was the campaign manager for President Biden’s 2024 re-election bid and then the Harris-Walz 2024 campaign. Previously, she served as Senior Advisor to President Biden. In the Obama administration, Julie was Special Assistant to the President.