The 100 Days Conference: Liz Shuler Delivers Opening Remarks

Liz Shuler, President of the AFL-CIO, delivered opening remarks for the 100 Days Conference. Today marks 100 days of Trump in office—and 100 days of resistance led by working people, unions, and everyday Americans determined to defend democracy. “The decision to capitulate or resist rests with each of us.”

Liz Shuler is the President of the AFL-CIO, the democratic federation of 63 national and international unions that represent more than 15 million working people. Shuler is the first woman leader of America’s labor movement. Previously, Liz became the first woman elected to the position of secretary-treasurer at an AFL-CIO convention and the youngest woman ever on the federation’s Executive Council.

