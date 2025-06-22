The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
2h

The first opportunity to reduce Trump's power is to make sure Democrats win the Governorships of New Jersey and Virginia on Nov.4, 2025 OVERWHELMINGLY.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
2hEdited

This is what I wrote about this unconstitutional Strike last night after traveling back to Europe from the US. I write about being warned by Lucian K. Truscott, IV, who has good military contacts.

https://lindaweide.substack.com/p/we-are-at-war-with-iran?r=f0qfn

A friend then pointed out that Trump bombed Iran on the 84th anniversary of the Nazi Operation Barbarossa, wondering whether it was a coincidence. And, she concludes with "and we know how that turned out...."

And Norm. Please keep up the good work. You are a treasure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture