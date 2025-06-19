Is the U.S. about to be dragged into a war in the Middle East? Wendy Sherman on the Israel-Iran conflict

Trump has made it very clear that he has no real plan of action regarding the conflict between Israel and Iran. He’s claimed that no one knows what he’s going to do, but does anyone really think he knows what he’s going to do?

Jen is joined by Wendy Sherman to discuss the needed level of concern about Iran’s nuclear program, the failure of the State Department to plan ahead, and the downstream effects that could be triggered if the United States takes an offensive role.

Wendy R. Sherman was the 21st US deputy secretary of state and the first woman in that position. Throughout in her long career, she has served as a a diplomat, businesswoman, professor, political strategist, author, broadcast analyst and social worker. Ambassador Sherman served under three presidents and five secretaries of state, becoming known as the diplomat for "hard conversations in hard places." When undersecretary for political affairs, Sherman led the US negotiating team that reached an agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between the P5+1, the European Union and Iran. And, as counselor at the State Department, Sherman led on North Korea and was engaged on Middle East negotiations.