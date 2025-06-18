The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
5h

“President Trump has offered mixed messages since Israel launched its military campaign against Iran last week, vacillating from a hands-off approach to embracing diplomacy to at times suggesting that he was weighing further U.S. involvement,” the New York Times reported.

Exhibit A, why this insanity will continue ad infinitum. “President” t*** has lost his marbles. He’s not vacillating, he’s not weighting options, he’s not thinking critically because he’s not thinking at all. He’s lost his fucking mind, literally, but the goddam media in this country just can’t wrap its profit-driven head around that fact and tell it like it is. From muskrat to the Nazi Miller, we’ve had a shadow president calling the shots from noon January 20 on. We’re in deeper shit than anyone has the guts to admit. The country is being run not by the guy who sits in the Oval Office but by the worst collection of fascists, incompetent fools, thugs, thieves and outright criminals ever assembled in the Executive branch. The nutcase-in-chief is merely their frontman. God help us and the rest of the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 replies
Andrew Goldstein's avatar
Andrew Goldstein
5h

Thank you so much Jen for defining important terms like “preemptive” which politicians throw around. This is part of why The Contrarian is so admired as a source of news analysis. Please keep it up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture