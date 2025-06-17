The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Big, Beautiful Tax Hike: Jesse Lee on the GOP Tax Bill

"How can Democrats actually increase the heat enough to dissuade them or change the bill so radically?"
Jun 17, 2025
Jesse Lee joins Jen Rubin to discuss Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” The GOP-backed budget would mean higher taxes for working people and deep cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and clean energy—hitting red states hardest. Democrats have held the line before. How can they ramp up the pressure now?

Jesse Lee is a former Senior Advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council. Her is also a former White House communications strategist who served under Presidents Biden and Obama. During the Obama years, he played key roles in passing and defending the Affordable Care Act, launching the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and advancing LGBTQ rights. Outside the White House, he has advised Speaker Nancy Pelosi and led political communications at the Center for American Progress.

