Trump, Israel, Iran, and Ukraine: Alex Vindman on the State of American Foreign Relations

With the war in Ukraine in its third year and the conflict in the Middle East expanding as Israel attacks Tehran, Alex Vindman joins Jen to discuss where these hostilities stand today, why Trump is enamored with Putin, and how the “appearance of strength” he desires is undercut by the short-sightedness of his foreign policy.

Alexander Vindman is a Senior Fellow at SAIS Foreign Policy Institute, where he received his Doctor of International Affairs. He is a a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and formerly served as the Director for European Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council. Alexander’s most recent book The Folly of Realism: How the West Deceived Itself About Russia and Betrayed Ukraine analyzes how Western military and diplomatic strategy lead us to a years long war in Ukraine.

Make sure to stay connected with Alexander on his own Substack Why it Matters.