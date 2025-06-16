The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Eliza Orlins explains your rights when encountering ICE

Eliza Orlins
Jun 16, 2025
New York City public defender Eliza Orlins explains what you should know if you are approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

For more information, visit immigrantjustice.org.

Stay safe, stay loud, and stay informed.

