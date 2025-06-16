Eliza Orlins explains your rights when encountering ICE

Share this postThe ContrarianEliza Orlins explains your rights when encountering ICE Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Share this postThe ContrarianEliza Orlins explains your rights when encountering ICE Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreEliza Orlins explains your rights when encountering ICE Eliza OrlinsJun 16, 2025Share this postThe ContrarianEliza Orlins explains your rights when encountering ICE Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareNew York City public defender Eliza Orlins explains what you should know if you are approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. For more information, visit immigrantjustice.org.Stay safe, stay loud, and stay informed.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe ContrarianEliza Orlins explains your rights when encountering ICE Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsEliza OrlinsWrites Objection: Everything SubscribeRecent PostsOffsides with Pablo Torre: An underdog story1 hr ago • Jennifer Rubin and Pablo TorreNo Kings Day LIVE!Jun 15 • The ContrarianAmericans have the right to protest! Liza Goitein on the L.A. protests & Newsom's suit against TrumpJun 13 • Jennifer Rubin and Elizabeth GoiteinRepresentative Al Green and April Ryan on the L.A. protests, Trump's birthday parade, & the brutal billJun 12 • April Ryan and Congressman Al Green"We've got no kings here": Jamie Raskin on Trump's brazen disregard for the American ConstitutionJun 12 • Jennifer RubinThis is what dictatorship looks likeJun 11 • The ContrarianMikie Sherrill on presidential abuse of the militaryJun 11 • Jennifer Rubin
Share this post