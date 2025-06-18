The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Kraft may have registered as a Democrat recently, but you can bet your sweet pippy he will continue to vote fascist. His only exception to that rule would be to vote for himself.

Rhetorical question: why is he not running as a fascist (republicon)?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture