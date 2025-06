Tim Mak joins Jen from Paris to discuss the EU’s waning trust in America as a global actor, how far away Russia and Ukraine are from reaching a peace deal, and why Putin may be interested in the conflict in Iran.

Tim Mak is an international journalist and the founder of Counteroffensive.News — a Kyiv-based publication that uses human interest stories to relay the news of the war in Ukraine. Their journalism tells the personal stories of individuals threatened by authoritarianism.