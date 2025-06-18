The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
3h

"Though I’m sympathetic to the idea of Making Harvard (more) American Again, that doesn’t seem to be the administration’s goal."

Why does this have to be a thing? Nothing wrong with bringing the world to us. Many top international students will stay and contribute to our society and economy.

Why are some Americans so xenophobic? Why must commerce--for the sale of education is part of that--be aimed only at domestic consumers? Stop legitimizing Trump's complete BS "policy"--here's a guy who does business all over the world and doesn't think twice about it.

Michelle Jordan
3h

I give Harvard credit for standing up to the government’s BS. Foreign students are there because they are worth their weight in gold. Literally and figuratively! If there’s any issue with disciplinary problems then I’m sure they’re treated just like American students. The blending of cultures makes them unique among us.

