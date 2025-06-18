Misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation: Bill Braniff on the darkness and confusion in our online environment

It’s news to no one that something is terribly wrong with the current information environment. False, hateful, nihilistic, and anti-democratic content dominate many spheres of online life. In recent years, the level of online pollution has only seemed to increase. But what can be done about it?

Bill Braniff joins Jen to discuss the solutions he and his colleagues at PERIL are generating, the mass rejection of critical thinking, and the necessity of differentiating between different types of bad information.

Bill Braniff is the new executive director of he Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University. Previously, he served as Director of the University of Maryland’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START).