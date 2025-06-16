Offsides with Pablo Torre: An underdog story

Over the weekend, J.J. Spaun shocked the golf world with a wild finish at the U.S. Open. Today, Pablo and Jen discuss what his underdog story says about the changing face of golf—and what it means when sports reflect the world around us.

They also discuss the teams standing up in solidarity for their communities and those whose silence speaks volumes.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .