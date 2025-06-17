The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
14m

In some ways I think the U.S. doesn’t trust itself. What has been happening or not happening is foreign to us right now. We’ve never been here before.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gerald Kelly's avatar
Gerald Kelly
2h

I think the USA stopped being a model a long time ago, if it ever really was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture