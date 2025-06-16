The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Get rid of Bone spurs's avatar
Get rid of Bone spurs
2h

I love it when the courts put the PINO TACO in his place! As Bugs Bunny used to say, "What a maroon!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
2h

Long live the 10th Amendment!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture