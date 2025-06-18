The Contrarian

Trump State Department fails Americans Overseas: Ned Price on the Growing Conflict in the Middle East

"Trump is the first and only American President who has failed to stand up and has failed to prevent Netanyahu from launching a preemptive war of choice when diplomacy remained viable"
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Ned Price's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Ned Price
Jun 18, 2025
3
1
As the conflict between Israel and Iran continues and heightens, Jen is joined by Ned Price to discuss the incredible failure of the State Department to keep Americans safe, Trump’s inability to act with any diplomatic shrewdness, and why the repeated narrative of Iran’s nuclear weapons program suddenly matters again.

Ned Price is a former Biden administration official who served as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, senior advisor to the secretary of state, and State Department spokesperson. He previously held senior roles at the National Security Council and CIA during the Obama administration.

