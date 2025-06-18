Stealing from the poor to give to the rich: Tammy Baldwin on Trump's reverse Robin Hood bill

Jen is joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-W) to discuss how Trump’s Reconciliation Bill is a massive betrayal to the American people, how it harms those most in need, and why the public must be informed of its harmful potential.

Tammy Baldwin is the Democratic Senator from Wisconsin. Senator Baldwin serves on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and the Senate Appropriations Committee. She is also Chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Oceans, Fisheries, Climate Change, and Manufacturing, and Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies.