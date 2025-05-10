As a former White House Ethics Czar, I have been stunned by the sheer number of ethics issues afflicting Donald Trump’s first 100 Days (2.0). But Trump and his cronies’ ethics violations have been overshadowed by his other frequent and flagrant transgressions. For example, in his first term, there was heavy mainstream media attention from day one of his selling hotel rooms to foreign governments and the like. This time around, not so much–although they have been a steady theme here on The Contrarian and for the Democracy Movement.

This should be a national scandal, which is why I co-authored this major report on Trump’s crypto corruption. It is the single most profound Presidential conflict of the modern era: a POTUS who has almost 40% of his net worth in his crypto ventures, at the same time as he is regulating the digital currency industry–and, for good measure, has substantial foreign government cash pouring into those ventures!

If there ever was one, that’s a situation that calls out for Congressional action. And indeed, Congress was moving a major legislation package this week with the GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins). But it did not address Trump’s conflicts, or a whole other host of issues. There’s a place for digital currencies in today’s marketplace, but they can also be abused for illicit conduct: drug transactions, human trafficking, money laundering, and more. And yet the bill seemed to have momentum in the Senate.

Then a funny thing happened on the way to a final vote: an explosion of Democratic opposition. As the public debate over Trump’s conflicts broke through, nine Democrats who had previously supported the bill said they could not vote for it in its current form—enough to tank it for now, pending the badly needed improvements.

That repudiation was important for better crypto regulation but was also an important sign of something we’ve been seeing much more of over the past weeks: stronger opposition to Trump’s dictatorial ways among political leadership in Congress. After all, one of the hallmarks of dictatorial regimes is the desire to make a buck—in fact, a great many of them—for you, your family, and your cronies. Senate Democrats saw this and overwhelmingly rejected the legislation despite a lot of uncertainty up until the last minute about how they would vote. Together with other strong signs of life from Congressional political opposition (that I’ve written about in my weekly columns here and here) this was a sign of health for defending against autocracy.

Indeed, this was a week that saw opposition in Trump’s own party emerge in Congress, on another issue (and an important one). To my amazement, Senator Thom Tillis broke with Trump to reject the utterly unqualified Ed Martin as the nominee for US Attorney for the District of Columbia. Martin associated with anti-semites, justified January 6 rioters, and abused his prosecutorial powers even during the brief time he served as interim U.S. attorney in DC. Though Martin was quickly moved to another (less powerful) job at DOJ, one which does not require confirmation, and has been replaced as the interim by the laughable Judge Jeanine Pirro, make no mistake: Martin’s failed nomination was another blow against Trump’s autocracy.

Trump continued to suffer court calamities this week as well. A series of stinging losses throughout the week was finished off by a federal judge in California late on Friday substantially repudiating the entire Trump project. She ruled that the plaintiffs are likely to show that he is systematically defying the will of Congress in his effort to reorganize the federal government and she issued a temporary restraining order staying the Trump administration's widespread firings in pursuit of that goal.

The First U.S.-born Pope!

Shortly after the white smoke announced the cardinals’ selection of the first White Sox fan in the Vatican (proof that he loves the downtrodden) The Contrarian and the World Welcomed Our New Pope. We embraced Pope Leo XIV, the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church, with a little bit of context from his social media history.

A more thorough welcome was offered the next day by Joseph Tomás Mckellar, who spoke with Jen on staying faithful in a paradoxical world. Joseph Tomás McKellar, executive director of faith-based organizing network PICO California, discussed the legacy of Pope Francis, the need to build community in an increasingly atomized world, and the importance of practicing mercy and compassion. “The church should be engaged, and in the middle of shaping systems towards mercy and compassion and the dignity of all life.”

Our government should do the same, but that becomes a challenge with an aspiring dictator at the helm. This week, our ace Democracy Index team addressed the consequences of autocratic overreach. Although there are still heartbreaking tragedies and dangers inflicted every day, it’s important to step back and see where democracy has been resilient. In that regard, it’s worth noting that first in Canada, then in Australia, and now in the Vatican, we have seen the elections of those who seem prepared to stand against the tenets of Trumpery.

The rule of law has not yet been cowed, either

Putting Trump’s threats in writing doesn’t make them law. Jen Rubin started the week with a piece highlighting Judge Beryl Howell’s recent masterclass in defending the first and fifth amendments, by way of an opinion that demolished Trump’s brazenly unconstitutional order to punish a single law firm. “We have a do-nothing Congress, a president claiming bizarre, unlimited powers to pursue revenge, but—thank goodness—judges across the country who appear determined to protect our constitutional system from Trump’s predation.”

Even Trump-appointed judges are resisting authoritarian ploys. Jen wrote on the heartening resilience shown among even Trump-appointed judges, not all of whom are MAGA loyalists. One blocked a GOP attempt to overturn a NC Supreme Court election. Another struck down Trump’s Venezuela deportation scheme.

And Then They Came for AmeriCorps … Americorps board alumna Phyllis Segal wrote on Trump’s recent move to gut the storied community service program—firing thousands mid-service, cutting $400M in grants, and weakening the civic bonds that hold our democracy together. That is why I was thrilled to be joined live by Jen and our newest Contrarian, Katie Phang, to address three important legal news updates and break down another landmark day in the court of law and public opinion, including AmeriCorps, as well as whistleblowers and the Judges taking a stand against the DOJ.

We all must be prepared to resist the advances of bullies, and Jen’s Undaunted column this week highlighted Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, whose continued fight for the rule of law in the face of Trump's dictatorial ambitions sets an example for the rest of us. Her piece, Undaunted officials smack down bullies, also nods to the over 150 bipartisan former judges from across the ideological spectrum who echoed that message, vowing to uphold the rule of law and condemning Judge Hannah Dugan’s arrest. “This attempt to intimidate the judiciary will fail,” the signers vowed.

Sanity has been restored in North Carolina. Steven Richer broke down the end of the months-long election scandal in North Carolina, as a judge finally shut down a MAGA attempt to toss 60K+ fair ballots, prompting the concession of the GOP candidate for NC’s Supreme Court and safeguarding the rule of law, for now.

Judge Rules that Detained Tufts Student Must Be Released: Andrew Weissmann explains the significance of Vermont Federal District Court Judge William K. Sessions III ordering the immediate release of Rümeysa Öztürk, the Tufts University student who was grabbed off the street by ICE in March and held in a detention center in Louisiana since then.

Some questionable loyalties are still appeased in court. Carron J. Phillips argues that the Black Men who Took Part in Tyre Nichols’ Death were acquitted because they were cops. His piece reflects on history’s echo in the acquittal of the officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death. If you have a badge, there’s a good chance you can get away with killing Black people, he wrote, and those who do so should be remembered the same way we remember the cops who beat Rodney King.

Incursion Reversion. A Contrarians roundtable — Jen Rubin, Steve Vladeck, and I— joined Harry Litman on this week’s Talking Feds to break down Trump's dismal record in the courts and plunging polls. We also peered ahead toward the 2nd 100 days.

Seriously, what has Trump done to the Economy?

Justin Wolfers on inflation, the Fed, and budget cuts. In advance of the Fed Bank’s decision to hold rates steady—despite Trump’s calls for cuts–Jen Rubin spoke with economist Justin Wolfers about the stakes: inflation, recession risks, and Trump’s $1T budget plan. "Trump is more effective than the Covid virus at creating chaos."

The media keeps fueling the myth of a fiscally responsible GOP. Josh Levs brought another fact check to the media, which keeps letting GOP leaders lie in interviews about Trump’s growing trade deficit—and much more—thereby depriving Americans of the basic facts they deserve to know.

Trump’s scattered brain creates havoc. Jen Rubin reminded us that among Trump’s myriad other failings is his wilful ignorance–which, when it comes to the economy, translates to both unfounded policy moves and flippant dismissal of their consequences. “The man who has gilded the Oval Office with garish gold trimmings and enriches himself with cryptocurrency says, in effect, ‘Let ‘em eat cake!’

Senator Mark Warner on National Security and Absurd Proposed Cuts to Federal Spending. Jen was joined by Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) to discuss the GOP-controlled House’s paradoxical attempts to pass a Trump-approved budget that cuts healthcare while trying to avoid harming their own constituents. (Good luck…)

And why is Trump messing with our healthcare?

Trump's policies hurt rural America: Jess Piper explains. Executive director of Blue Missouri Jess Piper joined Jen to discuss the dramatic effects that tariffs will have on rural communities, how Trump’s proposed budget cuts could close hospitals in isolated areas, and the joy that protesting among a like-minded community can bring. “Nobody was talking to the really rural spaces. And so that's why I did it.”

Do Republicans want more mothers to die? Nurse and author Theresa Brown wrote on Republicans’ “pro-life” hypocrisy, following their proposed cuts to Medicaid with a deep dive into the data on maternal mortality. Her findings are stark: “41.5% of births in the United States are covered by Medicaid. Taking health care from almost half the pregnant women in this country will not end well for them or their children.”

And what about women who are passed the age of giving birth? Jennifer Weiss-Wolf answered this in her piece on why states must focus on women's health. The flip-flopping defunding and refunding of the Women’s Health Initiative is more evidence that this federal government is not a reliable partner in improving and advancing the health of menopausal women, and that we must look to state lawmakers.

The Emasculation of Scientific Research. Marvin Kalb wrote on the sterling legacy of federally-funded bio-medical research grinding to a halt as Trump continues his war on the NIH. “This generation of the American scientist has now been silenced, his or her research stalled by the decision not of another scientist but of a mindless politician bowing before a presidential whim. What about the next generation?”

The United States of Measles. If Trump insists on calling this a “golden age,” wrote Jennifer Schulze, we can at least get specific about what’s thriving: measles and Influenza infection rates, which are higher than they've been in decades under his and RFK Jr.’s disinformation-rife leadership.

CBO: The GOP’s Medicaid cuts will drop millions of people. With the House of Representatives on the verge of a decision that could reshape the American healthcare landscape, Jeff Nesbit sized up the GOP’s proposed Medicaid cuts: they were never about “waste, fraud, and abuse,” and the potential human cost is now undeniable.

Congress, the Administration, and the global ripple of Trump’s White House

Split Screen: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reclaims the frame. In this week’s Split Screen column, Azza Cohen celebrated the ways AOC has refused to let legacy media to frame her with dignity—instead doing so herself. From eye-level photos to livestreams on policy in her kitchen, she’s reclaiming the frame and redefining what leadership looks like.

Meanwhile, Jen reminded us what is not a good look for supposed leadership: hand-wringing. For this week’s Words & Phrases We Can Do Without, she focused on the plummeting value of being “concerned,” which has become nothing but a code for cowardice in the mouths of too many GOP legislators.

In stiff competition for the uselessness of being ‘concerned’ is playing Trump’s favorite card: deflection. Shalise Manza Young analyzes the 'Not Me' Trump administration's blame-shifting, laying out how deeply unimpressed she is with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s handling of recent aviation disasters, which has amounted to a familiar Trump playbook: “Wasn’t me.”

The Trump propaganda machine hits overdrive. Jeff Nesbit wrote on the hottest new right-wing media outlet in America, which isn’t Fox or Breitbart—it’s the Trump White House, which has kicked its propaganda machine into full authoritarian gear.

A breather, not a breakthrough. Brian O’Neill’s gaze took in the global influence of Trump’s White House, highlighting recent wins for liberal democracy in Canada, Australia, and Germany. But he cautioned against popping the champagne just yet. “They buy time, maybe just enough time, to hold the line as the world adjusts to the hard reality of the Trump presidency.”

A Presidency is Not a Monarchy

The Contrarian covers the Democracy Movement. This week we saw preparations for No King’s Day on June 14, Tesla Takedowns in Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Massachusetts, an epic congressional questioning, planned Mother’s Day protests, international protests against fascism in Germany, Turkey, and Georgia, and more. (Find protests in your area at mobilize.us, send us your protest photos at submit@contrariannews.org. Find a June 14 No Kings Day protest in your area here!

June 14 is No Kings Day! Ezra Levin and Jen on the power of peaceful protest. Plans to counter-program and rain on Trump’s military parade birthday are already in motion, with nationwide demonstrations being planned for No Kings Day. “What we are building here is a broad-based, cross-ideological movement.”

Why is it called No Kings? Because Trump wants a military-themed birthday party, as Jen discussed with Adam Kinzinger as part of a larger discussion on waste and corruption. Trump’s $45 million party plans made it easy to transition to the destruction of the traditional Republican party, and the intersection of corruption and cruelty. “It's the whims of an emperor with no clothes.”

Sports, Humor, and Culture

Jen and Pablo Torre take off the gloves! A disappeared goalie, legendary coaches & more. Jen and Pablo discussed the terrifying disappearance of Jerce Reyes Barrios, a professional goalkeeper and asylum-seeker whose family has not heard from him since March. “This is an athlete the Trump administration does not want you to know about... He fled Maduro’s dictatorship, sought asylum legally, and was disappeared to El Salvador over a soccer tattoo.”

The Ravens and 'football decisions': It's time to be clear. The Contrarian’s own Allison Rice put the Baltimore Ravens’ recent choice (characterized as a “football decision”) to release star kicker Justin Tucker, despite 16 allegations of sexual assault pending against him. This is placed in context of the NFL’s history of turning a blind eye to misconduct. “In an era of looming autocracy, we must not fear truth-telling.”

Our editorial comics offered their usual clever takes on the absurdity of the president. In Bright ideas, Nick Anderson illustrated the not-so-cryptic logic behind Trump’s enthusiasm for crypto. Michael de Adder gave us a cartoon on The weakest link in any [Signal] chain; and also offered us Bullfight, the latest depiction of Trump’s bullheaded-ness in action. In our weekly installment of Tom the Dancing Bug, Rubin Bolling imagines Trump’s grandeur-aspiring personas as what they are: paper-thin.

This year’s Met Gala could have been a mess. Instead, it was an inspiration. Culture columnist Meredith Blake reported that this year’s Met gala–thrust into the political spotlight by its theme, a celebration of Black dandyism–was a (mostly) cringe-free triumph that sent a powerful message of joy, pride, and radical self-expression.

Culture Corner Recommendations: A doc about the 'painter of light ' plus 10 great shows on PBS. Meredith Blake recommends a documentary on the legacy of painter Thomas Kinkade, which becomes a meditation on the social role of art—to comfort or challenge us?—plus a sampler of PBS’ beloved, newly-endangered programming.

Everyday (Fabulous) French Bread “All woes are lighter if there’s bread,” said Cervantes. This is result after trying Jamie Schler’s delicious recipe.

Contrarian Pet of the Week: What week would be complete without one? Meet Tulip, our columnist Meredith Blake’s potcake.“What is a potcake?” you ask. Take a look at this sweet face first, then enjoy this explainer from the good people at Potcake Place.

So there you have it, another week of democracy's doings. From court proceedings to popular protest, pro-democracy keeps holding its own and making plenty of noise, with such momentum that I feel my optimism for the next hundred-odd days (and they will no doubt have their odd moments) is justified. Trump is not achieving his dictatorial goals, and if he's not winning despite all the power at his disposal, he's losing.

