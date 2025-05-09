Welcome Pope Leo XIV! Joseph Tomás Mckellar on staying faithful in a paradoxical world

Yesterday, white smoke appeared out of the Sistine Chapel’s stove announcing that the conclave has chosen a new pope. Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope to ever serve as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Jen is joined by Joseph Tomás Mckellar to discuss the legacy of Pope Francis, the need to build community in an increasingly atomized world, and the importance of practicing mercy and compassion.

Joseph Tomás Mckellar is the Executive Director of PICO California, the largest faith-based community organizing network in California focused on racial equity and promoting a culture of acceptance. He also helps lead PICO’s “Faith Votes” program, which seeks to engage one million more young voters, low-income voters, and voters of color around a vision for a State of Belonging.