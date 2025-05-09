Trump's policies hurt rural America: Jess Piper explains

Roughly 78% of America’s most farming-dependent counties voted for Trump in the 2024 election. Now, Trump’s tariff chaos and cuts to USAID are causing massive pain for independent farmers. What is the tipping point for Trump voters? How much harm can they endure before admitting that their vote was a mistake?

Jess Piper joins Jen to discuss the dramatic effects that tariffs will have on rural communities, how Trump’s proposed budget cuts could close hospitals in isolated areas, and the joy that protesting among a like-minded community can bring.

Jess Piper is the Executive Director for Blue Missouri, a grassroots fundraising organization that supports Democratic nominees for Missouri state legislature. In 2022, Jess ran for State Representative in HD1 in Northwest Missouri. She speaks at events regularly and also hosts a weekly podcast called “Dirt Road Democrat”. Make sure to follow Jess on her own Substack The View from Rural Missouri.