The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Jen, Norm and Katie Phang on 3 important legal news items

A recording from Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin's live video with special guest Katie Phang
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Norman Eisen
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Katie Phang
May 06, 2025
∙ Paid
10
9
Share

Thank you

Elliot Jurist
,
Suri Crowe
,
Leah Anderson
,
McKinleyRd Creatives
, and many others for tuning into a live video with
Jennifer Rubin
,
Norman Eisen
and
Katie Phang

Read the press releases for each legal news item below:

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture