At first I was stunned that the bishops would choose Bishop Robert F. Prevost, the first American Pope ever. But, then I read in "Foreign Policy," that “some cardinals had been agitating for U.S. leadership to counter Trump.” And, Pope Francis trusted Bishop Prevost enough to name him "head of the powerful Vatican office that identifies potential bishops around the world, although he has spent the bulk of his adult life in Italy and Peru.
It makes sense that bishops would choose someone with his background, because Pope Francis was very concerned by Trump's "isolationism and disregard for the multinationalism that the Vatican has helped buttress since the end of World War II." And Bishop Prevost's background and beliefs could change that calculus.
What is also important, is that Bishop Prevost, "selected the name Pope Leo XIV, an apparent nod to Pope Leo XIII, who deserves to be called the founding father of Catholic social doctrine in modern times, with his encyclical 'Rerum Novarum' as its foundational document."
"Commonly known by the title 'On the Condition of the Working Classes,' the lengthy “Rerum Novarum” sets out a body of papal teaching in response to the state of industrial society in the late 19th century. In doing so, says Catholic writer Robert Royal, Pope Leo’s 1891 encyclical “has shaped Catholic social teaching ever since.”
Finally, Pope Leo XIV is "invested in a vision of what Pope Francis called a 'better kind of politics: one that prioritizes concern for the common good over a country’s borders.'" And, his very first words were: "Peace be with you." Once again, I am hopeful!
At this point Pope Leo is upstaging Donald Trump.