June 14 is No Kings Day! Ezra Levin on the power of peaceful protest

Last week, it was confirmed that Trump will be holding an ostentatious military parade on his birthday, June 14th, in downtown D.C. Rather than give Trump the flashy, self-congratulatory, show of strength he’s seeking, thousands of people will be gathering in protest across the nation. Everywhere, that is, except for downtown D.C.

Jen is joined by Ezra Levin to discuss how, despite a number of institutions crumbling under Trump’s autocratic pressures, individual acts of courage can save our democracy.

Find your local No Kings protest here.

Ezra Levin is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, a grassroots organization made up of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.