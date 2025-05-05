The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ramona Bouzard's avatar
Ramona Bouzard
7m

Thank you Jen for this astute analysis that helps us stay grounded in reality instead of the regime’s reliance on fantasy and fantastical diversion!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
5m

Trump is now the biggest fountain of waste, fraud, and abuse in the Federal government. Not only is he wasting the time of the judiciary with nonsense suits but he's forcing civil society to shoulder the burden of paying to defend itself against his unConstitutional actions. Also in the news, a former DoJ lawyer estimated that Trump's pardons have cost the nation a billion dollars that these criminals had been obligated by the courts to pay in restitution for their crimes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture