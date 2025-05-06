The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Seriously, what is going on with the economy? Justin Wolfers on inflation, the Fed, and budget cuts

"Trump is more effective than the Covid virus at creating chaos"
Justin Wolfers
Jennifer Rubin
May 06, 2025
On Wednesday, the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee will meet to set the interest rate with an expectation that it will hold steady at the 4.25% to 4.5% mark. Despite Trump publicly calling for cuts in the midst of economic upheaval, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Fed, remains committed to it’s independence.

Jen is joined by Justin Wolfers to discuss a possible recession, Trump’s $1 trillion budget proposal, and fears of inflation.

Justin Wolfers is a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Justin is also a contributing columnist for the New York Times and the host of the popular podcast Think Like an Economist.

