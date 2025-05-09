This week, the Baltimore Ravens released longtime kicker Justin Tucker. Tucker is often touted as the greatest kicker in NFL history, in large because he holds the all-time field goal percentage record and has the longest field goal in NFL history, a 66-yard game-winner against the Lions in 2021. He spent 13 seasons with the franchise, winning a Super Bowl in 2012, his rookie season. He was the longest-tenured Raven at the time of his release.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta wrote in a statement, “Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances. Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”

Parroting the words of the GM, headlines across called it a “football decision.” Reporting more than 24 hours out has been better, and there are laudable examples of public admonishment. At ESPN, Mina Kimes asked “Was this tone necessary?” Baltimore Banner columnist Kyle Goon called the Ravens out for equivocation.

Make no mistake: The Ravens did not have to say this was a “football decision” or a “hard” one. Tucker’s release comes amid sexual misconduct allegations, which the NFL is investigating. First reported by the Baltimore Banner in January, 16 massage therapists have accused Tucker of sexually inappropriate behavior. These therapists worked across eight different spas. Two spas in the Baltimore area have banned Tucker from returning. Tucker has denied the allegations.

The Baltimore Banner has been incredibly courageous in its reporting of the allegations and follow-up. Its headline was as unambiguous as an outlet can reasonably be before the league concludes its investigation: “Ravens release star kicker Justin Tucker after allegations of inappropriate behavior.” It didn’t hide behind DeCosta’s statement or the Ravens’ wishy-washy rationale.

Of course, Tucker had struggles on the field as well. Last season was a disappointment to Ravens fans as Tucker, who has routinely made 50+ yard field goals (and sometimes 60+) throughout his career, struggled. His field goal percentage was 73.3%, more than 15 percentage points lower than his career average of 89.9%. He frequently faltered on longer kicks, despite them being a hallmark of the earlier years of his career. What would have happened if Tucker were still performing like the greatest kicker in NFL history? I’d wager Tucker would still be on the team.

The NFL has a long history of turning a blind eye to allegations of sexual misconduct. In December 2023, the Ravens honored Ray Rice as the “Legend of the Game” despite his having been arrested on assault charges in 2014. (The charges against Rice were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.) Less than a month ago, the Ravens drafted Mike Green despite his twice being accused of sexual assault. (Green denies the allegations. He was not charged.) The House Oversight Committee released a bombshell 2022 report about a “toxic work culture” within the Washington Commanders organization, which told “the story of a team rife with sexual harassment and misconduct.” Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct by more than two dozen women, was cleared by the league after an investigation that cited “insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy." Watson denied the allegations.

The message in these and other incidents is clear: In the NFL, as long as you are producing on the field, the owners, the GMs, and league management will look the other way. Power and profit matter more than conduct off the field.

Of course, the lack of accountability and erasure of women's stories extends far beyond the National Football League. One need look no further than the nation’s highest court and the office of the presidency to find examples of this. President Donald Trump and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh were accused of sexual misconduct, and several of Trump’s initial Cabinet picks have also faced allegations of sexual misconduct. (They all deny the allegations.) Simply put, there is little accountability for those with privilege and power.

In an era of looming autocracy, we must not fear truth telling. This week, the Ravens refused to be honest. In the words of one therapist who spoke to the Baltimore Banner, “Apparently they [the Ravens] are cowards as well.” Out of respect to the courageous women who came forward and the millions of fans, almost half of whom are women, who root for and look up to the players, the NFL should do better. Based on the evidence thus far, I have little faith they will.

Allison Rice is the Chief of Staff at State Democracy Defenders Action. She is an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.